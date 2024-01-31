Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 9,665 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,665 shares during the quarter. Integer comprises about 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $17,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Integer by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Integer by 28.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Integer by 83.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

Shares of Integer stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.55. The stock had a trading volume of 24,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,842. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.99. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $63.00 and a 52 week high of $106.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

