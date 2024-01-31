Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 897 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 50.1% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 68,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 17.1% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.8% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,240,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,456,345. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.25. The company has a market cap of $145.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Societe Generale cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MS

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $5,822,720 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.