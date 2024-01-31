Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 8,852 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,852 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $10,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Progress Software by 13.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter worth $18,751,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 14.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter worth $7,583,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 18.4% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 274,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 42,750 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.30. 117,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,426. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.67. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.87%.

In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,351 shares in the company, valued at $174,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $39,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,658 shares of company stock worth $744,617 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

