Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 14,459 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,459 shares during the quarter. Selective Insurance Group accounts for about 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Selective Insurance Group worth $17,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 147,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,347,000 after purchasing an additional 44,968 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $2,132,621.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,713.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SIGI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.37. 48,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,888. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average of $102.11. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $108.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.15). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIGI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

