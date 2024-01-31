Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 13,434 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,434 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.38% of Cactus worth $15,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHD. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cactus by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 31,482 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the third quarter valued at about $3,500,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WHD traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.98. The stock had a trading volume of 257,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,903. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Cactus had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Benchmark cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Cactus Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

