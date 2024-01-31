Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,255 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $10,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 23,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CP traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.84. 2,258,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,493. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.39. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CP

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.