Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 12,029 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,029 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.32% of PNM Resources worth $12,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,387,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 127,483 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,140. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.67. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.387 dividend. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 82.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNM. Mizuho downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

