Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,067 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 0.6% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 105.6% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 84,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 33,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 7.3% during the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,530,452.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,530,452.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,984,131 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $85.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,796,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,744,901. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.52.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

