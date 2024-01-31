Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,989 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $11,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

CHK traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.17. 457,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.65. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $91.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

