Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,305 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of Rush Enterprises worth $11,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 543.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $65,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,169.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 1.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RUSHA stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.92. 118,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,417. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $50.50.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.