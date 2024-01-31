Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $11.38 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE MA traded up $4.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $449.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,912,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $462.00. The company has a market cap of $421.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $422.93 and its 200-day moving average is $406.68.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total transaction of $48,556,168.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,046,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,191,103.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 394,446 shares of company stock worth $153,542,033. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

