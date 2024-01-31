Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 235.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 84,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 59,331 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,582,000. Motco boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,956 shares of company stock worth $48,991,013 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.37. 3,108,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,360,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.