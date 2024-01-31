Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 311,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,994 shares during the quarter. Parsons makes up about 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $16,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Parsons by 56.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Parsons by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,333,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,684,000 after buying an additional 108,784 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Parsons by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,040,000 after buying an additional 48,420 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Parsons by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 955,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,765,000 after buying an additional 366,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parsons by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 791,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,098,000 after buying an additional 209,751 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PSN traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $65.97. 117,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.56. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

