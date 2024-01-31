CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the December 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

CGG Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CGGYY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851. CGG has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. CGG had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter.

CGG Company Profile

CGG provides data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Data, Digital & Energy Transition (DDE); and Sensing & Monitoring (SMO).

