Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.700- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.5 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLS. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. Celestica has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $34.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Celestica by 2,775.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Celestica during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Celestica by 48.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

