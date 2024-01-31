CEEK VR Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.43 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $39.65 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00016339 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00015623 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,400.14 or 1.00060128 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011031 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00189891 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0490684 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $1,212,538.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

