Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 2.3% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $20,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.69. 554,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,630. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $305.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $154.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

