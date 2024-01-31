Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on March 1st

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.

Carriage Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Carriage Services has a payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carriage Services to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CSV opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.18). Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $90.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CSV. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Carriage Services from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSV

Carriage Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.