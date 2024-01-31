Cardano Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.85 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion and approximately $420.28 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,313.19 or 0.05387388 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00081171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00027216 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00014103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00021266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,585,743,945 coins and its circulating supply is 35,423,502,267 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

