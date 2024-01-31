Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Capital Power in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the year. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capital Power’s FY2027 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

CPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.36.

TSE CPX opened at C$36.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of C$4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.66. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$35.11 and a 1-year high of C$46.73.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.89. Capital Power had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total value of C$64,260.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

