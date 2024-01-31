Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Camden National Price Performance

NASDAQ CAC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.02. 2,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,522. The stock has a market cap of $539.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.81. Camden National has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $42.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden National

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Camden National by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,650,000 after buying an additional 96,967 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Camden National by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,210,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,795,000 after buying an additional 46,182 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Camden National by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,108,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,099,000 after buying an additional 98,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Camden National by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,272,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Camden National by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 738,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,455,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

