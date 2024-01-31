California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $29.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million.

California BanCorp Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of California BanCorp stock opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18. California BanCorp has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $216.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California BanCorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in California BanCorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in California BanCorp by 2,486.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 300,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in California BanCorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in California BanCorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in California BanCorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 552,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CALB shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on California BanCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised California BanCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CALB

California BanCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.