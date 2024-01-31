Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) (TSE:CAL) Trading 3.3% Higher

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) (TSE:CAL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$23.17 and last traded at C$22.87. 20,380 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 8,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.13.
Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$263.49 million and a PE ratio of 6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.87.
About Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO)
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company also explores for precious metals. It primarily holds a 49% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO)
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Microsoft stock to $450? Here’s How
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 big banking stocks that just got upgraded
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Advanced Micro Devices is at a significant turning point
Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.