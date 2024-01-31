Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Cadre has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cadre to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre Stock Performance

Shares of Cadre stock opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59. Cadre has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $34.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $125.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.68 million. Cadre had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Cadre’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadre will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cadre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cadre

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $235,977.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,977,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,420,831.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 9,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $309,665.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,960,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,942,950.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $235,977.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,977,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,420,831.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,180 shares of company stock worth $1,659,202. 49.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cadre by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cadre

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.