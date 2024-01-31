Cadogan Energy Solutions (LON:CAD) Trading 5.7% Higher

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02). 1,765,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 992% from the average session volume of 161,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Cadogan Energy Solutions Stock Up 9.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 14.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of £4.94 million, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadogan Energy Solutions news, insider Fady Khallouf acquired 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($29,239.77). 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cadogan Energy Solutions

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production and Trading segments. The company holds working interest licenses in the west of Ukraine.

