Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Raymond James

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CADE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group downgraded Cadence Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average is $24.58. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,532,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,344,000 after buying an additional 687,025 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

