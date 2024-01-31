BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.30

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.30 and last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 333582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

BYD Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.81.

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.41 billion for the quarter.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

