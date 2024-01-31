BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.25.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWXT. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors lowered BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.
Shares of BWXT opened at $82.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.54. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.80 and a 52 week high of $83.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.75.
BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.
