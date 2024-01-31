Brunswick (BC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of BC opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.53. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. B. Riley lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

