Brunswick (BC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of BC opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.53. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
