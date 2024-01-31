Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.70). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BIP stock opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIP shares. National Bank Financial cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

