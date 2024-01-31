Brokers Set Expectations for Kura Oncology, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kura Oncology in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.09) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ KURA opened at $20.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.86. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $22.92. The company has a current ratio of 16.71, a quick ratio of 16.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Oncology

In other news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,841,981.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559 shares in the company, valued at $11,308.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 352.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

