Brokers Set Expectations for Dutch Bros Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dutch Bros in a research report issued on Monday, January 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dutch Bros’ current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $264.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.19 million. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 0.27%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BROS. Wedbush boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 690.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.97.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In other news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $55,776.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,264,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,452,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $135,776.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,422,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,520,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $55,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,264,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,452,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,639,876 shares of company stock valued at $218,108,388. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 42.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,526,000 after buying an additional 2,578,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 32.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,288,000 after buying an additional 1,120,908 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 191.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after buying an additional 773,616 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $11,549,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $13,610,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

Featured Articles

