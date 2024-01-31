Brokers Set Expectations for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dime Community Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DCOM. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

DCOM stock opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $961.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $32.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 36,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,471 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.