Brokers Offer Predictions for Meridian Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Meridian in a report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Meridian’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). Meridian had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $44.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRBK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meridian from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Meridian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday.

Meridian Price Performance

MRBK stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. Meridian has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $16.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $142.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meridian

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Meridian in the third quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Meridian by 38.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Meridian by 98.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Meridian by 98.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Meridian by 10.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

