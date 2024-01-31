Brokerages Set PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Target Price at $109.73

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PVH. TheStreet raised PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

NYSE:PVH opened at $123.99 on Wednesday. PVH has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $126.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.57.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PVH will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PVH news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $2,186,541.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,274.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $2,186,541.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,274.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $1,554,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,771.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,440 shares of company stock worth $5,198,462 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in PVH by 9.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH during the second quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in PVH by 386.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PVH during the third quarter worth approximately $901,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in PVH by 5.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

