Brokerages Set NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Price Target at C$15.03

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.03.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. National Bankshares cut their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. CIBC raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.75 to C$16.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVA

Insider Buying and Selling at NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 101,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.12, for a total transaction of C$1,234,628.04. In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 14,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$162,872.50. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 101,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.12, for a total value of C$1,234,628.04. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,689 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,637. 22.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVA opened at C$10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.01. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of C$9.93 and a 12-month high of C$13.72.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.05. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of C$360.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 1.8088962 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.