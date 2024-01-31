Brokerages Set IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) PT at $36.73

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of IDYA opened at $43.27 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 75,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $2,627,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,746,381.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $2,627,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,746,381.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,163 shares of company stock worth $6,021,841. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 342.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 31,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 206.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 113,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 76,528 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

