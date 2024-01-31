Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target at $30.32

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.92.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

