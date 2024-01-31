Brokerages Set Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Price Target at $5.58

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.58.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIG opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.34. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($4.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 68.06%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.99) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots will post -11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

