Brokerages Set a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Price Target at $19.09

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.09.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AKA. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on a.k.a. Brands
Hedge Funds Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands
a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance
Shares of AKA stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). a.k.a. Brands had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 47.38%. The business had revenue of $140.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
About a.k.a. Brands
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than a.k.a. Brands
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.