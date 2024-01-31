Brokerages Set a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Price Target at $19.09

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.09.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKA. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 9.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 17.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,899 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKA stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). a.k.a. Brands had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 47.38%. The business had revenue of $140.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

