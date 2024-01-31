Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $209.02 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $133.97 and a twelve month high of $210.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,348,000 after buying an additional 46,460 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

