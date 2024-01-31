Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Lifted by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 3.4% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $18,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $49.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,794,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,584,023. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.48. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

