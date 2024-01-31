BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.29 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 6,217.39% and a net margin of 17.56%. On average, analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BSIG opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $26.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSIG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

