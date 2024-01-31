Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.42.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $579,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,004.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 494,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,014,460. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFH. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,464,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,807,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,438,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,169,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,779,000 after buying an additional 830,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFH opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.95. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

