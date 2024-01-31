Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.23-2.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$15.45-15.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.34 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.230-2.270 EPS.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of BSX stock traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $63.42. 1,272,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,411,012. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average of $54.03. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 620.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 76,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 65,476 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5,089.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 24,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 24,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,852,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,016,000 after acquiring an additional 548,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

