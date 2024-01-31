Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $11,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH opened at $144.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.90. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $147.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 60.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

