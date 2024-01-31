Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $4.43 Per Share (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Sunday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $4.43 per share for the year.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$37.96 and a 1-year high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:BEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$137.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.09 million.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

