Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $4.43 Per Share (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Sunday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $4.43 per share for the year.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$37.96 and a 1-year high of C$49.75.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Med-tech stock Conmed dips ahead of big Q4 report…opportunity?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Here’s how Abercrombie’s “Chase” strategy keeps printing money
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 4 med tech stocks with improving prognosis for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.