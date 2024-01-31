BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 42.75% from the company’s current price.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.10.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $119.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $159.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.94) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,225 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,225 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.