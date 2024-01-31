Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.94

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.94 and last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 178382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $945.80 million, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $302.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 314.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Blue Bird

In related news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $62,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,042,650 shares in the company, valued at $101,470,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $62,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,042,650 shares in the company, valued at $101,470,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $779,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,018,917.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,585,000 shares of company stock worth $64,997,450. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Bird

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

