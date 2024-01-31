Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,632 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $10,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 25.2% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,452,000 after buying an additional 372,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,465,000 after buying an additional 23,734 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,533,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,857,000 after buying an additional 121,043 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,077,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BTT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.43. 63,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,942. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $32,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

(Free Report)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.